Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (HASI) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) will report $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.20. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 million.

HASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Friday, December 28th. Cowen set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NYSE:HASI opened at $26.17 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 26.46 and a quick ratio of 26.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.61%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $123,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $252,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,654 shares in the company, valued at $7,603,539.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 14.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the first quarter worth $1,726,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 334.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

