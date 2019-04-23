Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Energy Transfer LP Unit (ET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.97 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) will post sales of $13.97 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.86 billion and the lowest is $13.12 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit reported sales of $11.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will report full year sales of $58.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.56 billion to $59.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $60.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.73 billion to $61.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Energy Transfer LP Unit.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $15.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,943,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,740,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.75. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

