Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CRH Medical Corporation (CRHM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that CRH Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:CRHM) will report $28.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CRH Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.70 million. CRH Medical reported sales of $24.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CRH Medical will report full-year sales of $128.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $125.45 million to $130.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $143.17 million, with estimates ranging from $132.40 million to $158.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CRH Medical.

CRH Medical (NASDAQ:CRHM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 million.

Separately, Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

NASDAQ CRHM traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,889. CRH Medical has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid.

