Zacks: Analysts Expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.20. W&T Offshore reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 42.85%. The firm had revenue of $143.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.84 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. W&T Offshore currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

In other W&T Offshore news, insider David M. Bump sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,482.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shahid Ghauri purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $42,070.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 8.9% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,328,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 108,601 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 117.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 99.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,444 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 150.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,905 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTI stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,941,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,132. W&T Offshore has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.93.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

