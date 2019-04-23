Zacks: Analysts Expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Brokerages predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.09. Vanda Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vanda Pharmaceuticals.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $53.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.56 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on VNDA shares. ValuEngine lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In related news, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $100,266.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 218,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,714.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $131,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,217,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,610,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,127 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

VNDA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,012. The firm has a market cap of $890.72 million, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.51. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $33.44.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

