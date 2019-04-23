Zacks: Analysts Expect Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings. Himax Technologies also posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Himax Technologies.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.57.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,647. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.64 million, a P/E ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 0.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 122,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 48,135 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

