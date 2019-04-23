Zacks: Analysts Expect Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.21 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) will announce sales of $11.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.16 billion to $11.25 billion. Charter Communications posted sales of $10.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year sales of $45.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.61 billion to $46.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $48.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.92 billion to $49.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.20). Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on CHTR. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $294.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $400.00 target price on Charter Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.18.

In other news, insider John Bickham sold 14,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.86, for a total value of $4,777,834.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Hargis sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total value of $5,092,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,937.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,233 shares of company stock worth $19,544,909 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 34.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Charter Communications by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Charter Communications by 34,636.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 347,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 346,712 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $356.93. 13,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $250.10 and a 1 year high of $368.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a PE ratio of 68.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

