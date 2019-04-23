Xilinx (XLNX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Xilinx to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.65 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 27.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect Xilinx to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $134.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $137.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.38.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $298,277.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,834 shares in the company, valued at $244,105.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Argus upgraded Xilinx to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Xilinx to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

