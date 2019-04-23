XEL Trading Up 9.2% Over Last Week (XEL)

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last seven days, XEL has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. XEL has a market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $87,129.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XEL coin can now be purchased for $0.0326 or 0.00000585 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00012594 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00049564 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000541 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005760 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About XEL

XEL (CRYPTO:XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin . The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XEL’s official website is xel.org

XEL Coin Trading

XEL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

