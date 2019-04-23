WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.55. 165,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,516. WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $47.35 and a 12-month high of $49.93.

