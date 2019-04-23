WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:SFHY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This is an increase from WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Shares of BATS:SFHY traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,329 shares. WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $48.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.83.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (SFHY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/wisdomtree-fundamental-u-s-short-term-high-yield-corporate-bond-fund-sfhy-to-issue-dividend-increase-0-24-per-share.html.

