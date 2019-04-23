Wisdom Tree Investments (WETF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 target price on Wisdom Tree Investments and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Wisdom Tree Investments from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered Wisdom Tree Investments from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Wisdom Tree Investments from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Get Wisdom Tree Investments alerts:

WETF opened at $7.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.66. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.18 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 15.70%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony Bossone acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amit Muni acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $80,865.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 164,500 shares of company stock valued at $982,285. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WETF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 76,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.