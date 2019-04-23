Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AOR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,633,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,567 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5,549.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 864,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,694,000 after acquiring an additional 848,751 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,460,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,314,000 after acquiring an additional 777,418 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 735.1% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 261,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,812,000 after acquiring an additional 230,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,288,000.

NYSEARCA AOR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.35. The company had a trading volume of 88,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,272. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $45.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a $0.2006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

