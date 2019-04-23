Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,363 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,906,000 after purchasing an additional 33,770 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,840,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,210,000. Finally, Personal Financial Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $639,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

IWV stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.64. The stock had a trading volume of 183,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,426. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $137.45 and a twelve month high of $174.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.6129 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,363 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/winthrop-advisory-group-llc-acquires-1363-shares-of-ishares-russell-3000-etf-iwv.html.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.