Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.55.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WLTW. BidaskClub raised Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

Willis Towers Watson stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,378. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Willis Towers Watson has a 52-week low of $134.50 and a 52-week high of $187.91.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.06 by ($0.06). Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In other news, insider Adam Garrard sold 3,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.71, for a total transaction of $603,904.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,616.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $343,668.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.