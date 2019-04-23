William Blair Comments on Exponent, Inc.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (EXPO)

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Exponent in a report issued on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst T. Mchugh now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Exponent’s FY2019 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.52 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

EXPO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Exponent in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 0.47. Exponent has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $59.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,794,000 after acquiring an additional 20,703 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 10.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the third quarter worth about $240,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 53.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 12,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Harri Kytomaa sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $133,134.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,726.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.