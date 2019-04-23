Whiting Petroleum (WLL) PT Set at $35.00 by KeyCorp

KeyCorp set a $35.00 target price on Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Whiting Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Whiting Petroleum from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Capital One Financial upgraded Whiting Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Shares of WLL stock opened at $29.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 2.95. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $56.47.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.96 million. Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 16.45%. Whiting Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip Edward Doty sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,157.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Hagist sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $125,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,869,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,524,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,214 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 604.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 911,874 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $48,366,000 after purchasing an additional 782,430 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 647,243 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,247,000 after purchasing an additional 445,908 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $501,865,000 after purchasing an additional 373,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.