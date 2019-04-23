WhiteCoin Trading Down 20.9% Over Last Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0637 or 0.00001145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LBank, ZB.COM and FreiExchange. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $15.94 million and $715,077.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00049389 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000680 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bittrex, ZB.COM, Cryptopia, FreiExchange and EXX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.