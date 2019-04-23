White Pine Investment CO Trims Stake in Harris Co. (HRS)

White Pine Investment CO reduced its position in Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Harris accounts for about 2.2% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Harris were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Harris by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,424,000 after acquiring an additional 59,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Harris by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,472,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $198,236,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Harris by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,301,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,222,000 after buying an additional 19,339 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Harris during the 4th quarter valued at $150,507,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Harris during the 4th quarter valued at $124,367,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harris alerts:

Shares of HRS traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.52. The stock had a trading volume of 810,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,502. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. Harris Co. has a 12-month low of $123.24 and a 12-month high of $175.50.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Harris had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Harris Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HRS shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Harris in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Harris from $170.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.25.

In other news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $6,346,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,918 shares in the company, valued at $10,141,229.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “White Pine Investment CO Trims Stake in Harris Co. (HRS)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/white-pine-investment-co-trims-stake-in-harris-co-hrs.html.

Harris Company Profile

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.