Whirlpool (WHR) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.00-15.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.56. Whirlpool also updated its FY19 guidance to $14.00-15.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut Whirlpool from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Whirlpool from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $134.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.08.

Whirlpool stock opened at $139.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.61. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $99.40 and a 12-month high of $167.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.25. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $379,921.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,550 shares in the company, valued at $874,687. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

