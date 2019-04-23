Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,468 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 5.5% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 577,877,949 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,091,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820,439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,865,803 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,961,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,779 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,422,395 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,822,534,000 after purchasing an additional 355,063 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 24,014,135 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,746,497,000 after purchasing an additional 68,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,889,840 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,732,281,000 after purchasing an additional 592,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 267,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $28,354,070.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,183,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $552,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 156,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,327,418.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,667 shares of company stock valued at $35,657,016 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.32.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $123.76 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $124.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $949.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.42%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

