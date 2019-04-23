West Coast Financial LLC Has $737,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

West Coast Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 37.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,908 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.74 and a 1-year high of $45.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

