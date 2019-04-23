Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for S&P Global (SPGI)

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/16/2019 – S&P Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “S&P Global remains vulnerable to proceedings, investigations and inquiries with respect to the ratings provided, leading to legal charges, damages or fines. Decline in global debt issuance has been weighing on the company’s top line. The company operates in a highly competitive market of credit rating, research, investment and advisory services. On the flip side, the company is well poised to gain from growing demand for business information services. Acquisition act as a key growth catalyst for S&P Global. Effective management execution has resulted in significant amount of cash flow for the company, thereby enabling the company to continue with its growth initiatives and shareholder-friendly activities. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months.”

4/10/2019 – S&P Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “S&P Global remains vulnerable to proceedings, investigations and inquiries with respect to the ratings provided, leading to legal charges, damages or fines. Decline in global debt issuance has been weighing on the company’s top line growth. The company operates in a highly competitive market of credit rating, research, investment and advisory services. On the flip side, the company is well poised to gain from growing demand for business information services. Acquisition act as a key growth catalyst for S&P Global. Effective execution of management has resulted in significant amount of cash flow for the company, thereby aiding the company continue with its shareholder-friendly activities. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months.”

4/9/2019 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $209.00 to $226.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2019 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $205.00 to $226.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/5/2019 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $220.00 to $242.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $217.16 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $156.68 and a 12-month high of $217.94. The stock has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 367.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $350,570.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,871.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total transaction of $776,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,413.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,805,815 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 7,358.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,418,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,345,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

