Webster Financial Co. (WBS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Webster Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Webster Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Webster Financial has a payout ratio of 36.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Webster Financial to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. Webster Financial has a one year low of $45.38 and a one year high of $69.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

WBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

In other news, Director James Copenhaver Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $3,028,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 310,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,122,779.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $67,410.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,746.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,066 shares of company stock valued at $5,569,345 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

