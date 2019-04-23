Waters (WAT) Issues Q2 2019 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT) updated its second quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.05-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $524.139-534.416 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $611.49 million.Waters also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $9.05-9.25 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on WAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waters from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Waters in a research note on Friday, January 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Waters to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered Waters from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Waters from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $208.99.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $206.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $167.93 and a fifty-two week high of $255.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.82 million. Waters had a return on equity of 34.18% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.59, for a total value of $463,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,115.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark T. Beaudouin sold 27,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total transaction of $6,275,825.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,106.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,032 shares of company stock valued at $24,284,760 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

