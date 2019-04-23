Walmart Inc (WMT) Shares Bought by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 171.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,871 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 71,630 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $10,511,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 4,088,358 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $383,938,000 after purchasing an additional 193,481 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 7,268,467 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $682,582,000 after purchasing an additional 480,983 shares during the period. 28.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT opened at $102.37 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $81.78 and a 12-month high of $106.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $305.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $137.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $104.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.82.

In other Walmart news, EVP Jacqueline P. Canney sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $97,049.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,405,849.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 10,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $1,061,572.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,240,978 shares of company stock worth $1,406,078,670. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

