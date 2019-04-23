Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $53.27

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.27 and last traded at $53.18, with a volume of 386973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.10.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $34.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.57 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.24%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, COO Ornella Barra acquired 18,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.56 per share, with a total value of $982,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,748. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $8,765,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 107.7% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.2% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 71,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.9% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 428,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,108,000 after buying an additional 23,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130,396 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

