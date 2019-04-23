Wagner Bowman Management Corp Reduces Position in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 14.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in Celgene were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Celgene during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celgene during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celgene during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celgene during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CELG opened at $93.42 on Tuesday. Celgene Co. has a twelve month low of $58.59 and a twelve month high of $95.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.71.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.07. Celgene had a return on equity of 114.66% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CELG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Celgene from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.41.

In other news, Director James J. Loughlin sold 23,466 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total value of $2,048,347.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,420,883.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ernest Mario acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

