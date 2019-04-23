Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR) Stake Lowered by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC cut its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 28.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 596,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 233,568 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial were worth $10,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 26,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 54,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 710.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 251,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 220,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WDR stock opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.43. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $21.83.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.78 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.86%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Bank of America set a $18.00 price target on Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Citigroup cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price target on Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.66.

In other Waddell & Reed Financial news, Director Dennis E. Logue sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

