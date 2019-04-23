VTG AG (VT9) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

VTG AG (ETR:VT9) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €55.75 ($64.83).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of VTG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of VTG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th.

VT9 stock remained flat at $€52.90 ($61.51) during trading on Tuesday. 3,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,566. VTG has a 12-month low of €46.15 ($53.66) and a 12-month high of €56.40 ($65.58). The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.10.

VTG Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wagon hire and rail logistics company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Railcar, Rail Logistics, and Tank Container Logistics. The Railcar segment hires out its rail freight wagons in its own fleet; provides management and technical support services to external wagon fleets, as well as maintenance services for rail freight cars and their components; and manufactures tank wagons.

