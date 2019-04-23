VoteCoin (VOT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $44.00

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded up 20.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. VoteCoin has a market cap of $44,428.00 and approximately $44.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded up 27% against the US dollar. One VoteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.01251917 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00312309 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00132935 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00033006 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005125 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00001377 BTC.

VoteCoin Profile

VoteCoin (CRYPTO:VOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 53,281,000 coins. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site

VoteCoin Coin Trading

VoteCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VoteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

