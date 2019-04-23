Vodafone Group plc (VOD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 190.56 ($2.49).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Macquarie raised Vodafone Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 243 ($3.18) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

In related news, insider David Thomas Nish purchased 20,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £26,400 ($34,496.28).

LON VOD traded down GBX 0.94 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 141.62 ($1.85). 72,177,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,020,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.54. The firm has a market cap of $38.26 billion and a PE ratio of -5.02. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 131 ($1.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 214.60 ($2.80).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

