Virtu Financial LLC Takes $404,000 Position in Proshares Ultrashort Gold Miners (GDXS)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proshares Ultrashort Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDXS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Proshares Ultrashort Gold Miners as of its most recent SEC filing.
Proshares Ultrashort Gold Miners stock opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. Proshares Ultrashort Gold Miners has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $23.12.
