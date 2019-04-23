Vinci (DG) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been given a €100.00 ($116.28) price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($117.44) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €95.76 ($111.35).

Get Vinci alerts:

Vinci has a one year low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a one year high of €88.80 ($103.26).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

Featured Article: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.