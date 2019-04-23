Viewray Target of Unusually High Options Trading (VRAY)

Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,843 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,634% compared to the average daily volume of 104 call options.

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.27. Viewray has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $13.21.

Get Viewray alerts:

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.38 million. Viewray had a negative net margin of 94.36% and a negative return on equity of 58.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Viewray will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRAY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Viewray in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.75) on shares of Viewray in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Viewray presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viewray by 51.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,501,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,108 shares in the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Viewray by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 2,114,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,870 shares in the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC bought a new stake in Viewray during the fourth quarter worth $7,323,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Viewray by 59.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,011,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Viewray by 59.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,011,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,417 shares in the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Viewray Target of Unusually High Options Trading (VRAY)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/viewray-target-of-unusually-high-options-trading-vray.html.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

Read More: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Viewray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viewray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.