Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Stake Decreased by Boston Advisors LLC

Boston Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,448 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,333 shares during the quarter. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,113 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 3,315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 133,168 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,067,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,020 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $6.85 on Tuesday, hitting $175.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,506. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.97, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.07 and a 52 week high of $195.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $870.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.29 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 68.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. BidaskClub raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.31.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Parini sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.92, for a total value of $658,674.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 4,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.02, for a total value of $794,273.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,889.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,893 shares of company stock worth $37,986,968. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

