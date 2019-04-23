Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 1,445 Shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Hope Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

In other news, EVP Peter Koh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $89,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jason K. Kim sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $69,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HOPE stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.79. 648,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $131.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

