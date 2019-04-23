Versant Capital Management Inc Has $966,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (EBND)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc owned 0.13% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $510,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.03. The stock had a trading volume of 145,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,492. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $29.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is an increase from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

