Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 4,395 Shares of GoPro Inc (GPRO)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in GoPro were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,942,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,584,000 after buying an additional 318,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,942,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,584,000 after buying an additional 318,197 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 590,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 77,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPRO. BidaskClub lowered GoPro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of GoPro in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.72.

In other GoPro news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 19,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $117,937.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $8,316,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,819,526 shares of company stock worth $17,561,937. Insiders own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GPRO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.36. 2,369,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,579,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82, a PEG ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.74. GoPro Inc has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $377.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.28 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 34.77% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that GoPro Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

