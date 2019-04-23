Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 1,096 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 166.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,678,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,022,000 after acquiring an additional 184,227 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 243.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 164,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 116,770 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $1,174,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,345,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,064,692. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. Conagra Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

CAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

In other news, Director Joie A. Gregor acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.99 per share, for a total transaction of $299,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,745.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

