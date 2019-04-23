Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,085 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 0.9% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,625 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 47,560 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 13,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 7,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 33,212 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, Director Lowell C. Mcadam sold 285,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $16,221,239.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 362,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,585,503.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $77,054.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,358.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 288,686 shares of company stock worth $16,379,639. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $58.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $61.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $34.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.17%.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.07.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/verizon-communications-inc-vz-shares-sold-by-sumitomo-life-insurance-co.html.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, which are provided to consumer, business, and government customers.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.