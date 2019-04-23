Verisign (VRSN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Verisign to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $307.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.64 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 47.94%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Verisign to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Verisign alerts:

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $187.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.07. Verisign has a 12 month low of $116.15 and a 12 month high of $191.20.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 580 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $101,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Verisign in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/verisign-vrsn-set-to-announce-earnings-on-thursday.html.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.