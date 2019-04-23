VeraBank N.A. Sells 319 Shares of Fortive Corp (FTV)

VeraBank N.A. reduced its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.1% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 487,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,930,000 after purchasing an additional 23,699 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 125.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 4.4% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.70.

In other Fortive news, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 3,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $305,785.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,116.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $145,974.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,867.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,964 shares of company stock worth $486,847. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FTV traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,899. Fortive Corp has a 12-month low of $62.89 and a 12-month high of $89.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 40.50% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.15%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

