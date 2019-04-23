Vanta Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.43 Million (VNT)

Vanta Network (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Vanta Network has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $774,557.00 worth of Vanta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vanta Network has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vanta Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Allbit and Coinone.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00412266 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002005 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.01018968 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00188237 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007865 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00001413 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Vanta Network Token Profile

Vanta Network’s genesis date was August 18th, 2017. Vanta Network’s total supply is 37,890,867,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,812,526,833 tokens. The official website for Vanta Network is vanta.network . Vanta Network’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO . The Reddit community for Vanta Network is /r/vantanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vanta Network is medium.com/vantanetwork

Buying and Selling Vanta Network

Vanta Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and Coinone. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanta Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

