Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) Stake Lowered by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,021 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $10,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $173,360,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $169,753,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $134,672,000. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 13,413,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,873 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,938,000.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $80.61. 12,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,631. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $77.46 and a 52 week high of $81.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

