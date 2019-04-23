Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) Holdings Reduced by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,000.0% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.24. The company had a trading volume of 304,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,405. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $143.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.5895 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

