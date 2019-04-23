Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) Shares Bought by Iberiabank Corp

Iberiabank Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 16.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 410.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

VO stock opened at $164.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $129.51 and a twelve month high of $167.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.5462 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

