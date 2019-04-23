Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV) Position Cut by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,304,000. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,994,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,283,000 after buying an additional 26,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,447,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter.

VV stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.47. 177,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,859. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $107.34 and a 52-week high of $135.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.7583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

