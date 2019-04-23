Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) Shares Bought by Boston Advisors LLC

Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Boston Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Boston Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF worth $17,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.98. 188,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,377. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.52 and a fifty-two week high of $64.71.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/vanguard-intermediate-term-government-bond-etf-vgit-shares-bought-by-boston-advisors-llc.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.