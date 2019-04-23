Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) Shares Bought by Boston Advisors LLC

Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Boston Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Boston Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF worth $17,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.
NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.98. 188,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,377. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.52 and a fifty-two week high of $64.71.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
See Also: Derivative
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.