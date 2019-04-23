Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Stake Lifted by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 72.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 578,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,558 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 4.8% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,172,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,054,000 after acquiring an additional 980,231 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 39,629,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,684,239,000 after buying an additional 1,312,777 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,946,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,668,000 after buying an additional 2,692,088 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,344,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,223,000 after buying an additional 1,695,576 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 11,149,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,777,000 after buying an additional 1,017,124 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $46.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0816 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Stake Lifted by CAPROCK Group Inc.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/vanguard-ftse-emerging-markets-etf-vwo-stake-lifted-by-caprock-group-inc.html.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.